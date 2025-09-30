3 Players Boston Red Sox Could Lose After 2025 Playoffs
The Boston Red Sox are going to begin their run to the World Series on Tuesday afternoon against the New York Yankees.
Boston has a three-game series ahead of it that will determine whether or not the club moves on to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series or has a long offseason ahead. Boston is going to try to ride Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello to a series win and will be without the services of Lucas Giolito for the series.
Right now, all that matters for the team is the three-game series. But, there will be plenty of decisions and work to do after the season even if the Red Sox win the World Series. Boston is not thinking about that yet, but that doesn't mean those decisions aren't coming.
With that being said, here are three players who could be beginning their final series with Boston:
The Boston Red Sox have a big one ahead
Alex Bregman - Third Baseman
The Red Sox signed Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal with opt-outs. We all know about the opt-out at this point. He hasn't made a decision but has been talked about enough. It does seem more likely than not that he will be back. Both sides have talked about how much they love one another. But, he's the team's highest-profile guy who could become available. If he does hit free agency, there will likely be a bidding war and therefore this scenario has to be considered.
Lucas Giolito - Starting Pitcher
Giolito technically isn't going to play in this series, but he's someone to watch. He has a $19 million mutual option for 2026 that seems likely to be turned down. If that happens, he's another guy who could get a pretty penny on the open market.
Steven Matz - Relief Pitcher
Matz came over this summer in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals and will be a free agent. It would be nice to have him back, but every team will have a chance at him.
