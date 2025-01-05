3 Realistic Predictions For Red Sox Amid Flurry Of Rumors
The Boston Red Sox surely aren't done adding to the organization this offseason.
It would be an absolute shock if there weren't a few more moves made by the time pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in February. Boston already has bolstered the starting rotation and bullpen, but there is still more work to do.
Boston needs to add more offense before Spring Training gets here and it wouldn't hurt to add more bullpen arms as well.
Here are three realistic predictions for the Red Sox before Spring Training:
Red Sox sign former Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman:
The Red Sox said in very straightforward terms that they were much more willing to spend this offseason with the hope of winning over 90 games and fighting for the top spot in the American League East. The New York Yankees have done a lot and Boston needs more to compete with them. The rotation looks great, but Boston needs one more big offensive piece. Bregman has been the most talked about guy and would be the most seamless pickup.
Red Sox re-sign veteran relief pitcher Chris Martin:
Martin has been either the first or second-best bullpen arm for the Red Sox over the last two years. He's still available in free agency and is looking to play one more year. He's someone the Red Sox can bring in and know what he can do for the team. Martin has made it known that he would be open to a return as well. It makes too much sense.
Red Sox reunite with veteran slugger Justin Turner:
It seemed Turner wanted to return to Boston in 2024, but the team went in a different direction. He was productive once again in 2024 with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners but is nearing the end of his career. Turner is someone who Boston is familiar with and is a great clubhouse guy. He's someone the Red Sox could bring in and plug in many places. He could help as designated hitter, give Triston Casas a day off at first base, give Rafael Devers a day off at third base, or just be a very good bench bat.
