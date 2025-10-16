Inside The Red Sox

3 Stars For Red Sox To Target As Garrett Crochet's Running Mate

The Boston Red Sox have some work to do...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox said last year that they were going to be aggressive and specifically talked about adding to the starting rotation.

Clearly, the front office did a good job adding left-handed ace Garrett Crochet. The 26-year-old shined in his first season in Boston. Crochet made 32 starts for Boston and pitched to a 2.59 ERA and 255-to-46 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 205 1/3 innings pitched. He gave the Red Sox a chance to win every time he touched the mound. He finished the regular season with an 18-5 record and followed up with a great start in the playoffs against the New York Yankees.

All in all, having a top-tier ace clearly helped Boston's chances this year. Now, Craig Breslow already has acknowledged that the Red Sox will look for pitching to "move the needle."

Here are three guys Boston should pursue to pair with Garrett Crochet at the top of the rotation:

Boston needs another high-end starter

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan
Sep 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (41) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Joe Ryan - Minnesota Twins
Ryan isn't a free agent. He's under contract with the Twins right now but he was a clear target for Boston ahead of this past summer's trade deadline. Ryan had a career-best 3.42 ERA this season in 31 appearances. At just 29 years old, pairing him with Crochet would give Boston arguably the top duo in the American League.

Dylan Cease - San Diego Padres
Another hurler who was tied to Boston in trade rumors on various occasions over the last year. But, Cease is heading to free agency this offseason. Cease had a 4.55 ERA this season across 32 starts. That's not the greatest ERA in the world, but his advanced metrics tell a different story. Cease finished in the 95th percentile in whiff rate, 89th percentile in strikeout rate, 88th percentile in velocity, and 80th percentile in chase rate. In the right system, this guy can be a superstar.

Ranger Suárez - Philadelphia Phillies
Suárez is 30 years old and would be another high-end lefty to add to the mix. He has a 3.25 ERA overall over the last five years in 143 total appearances. He's coming off a season with a 3.20 ERA in 26 starts.

PATRICK MCAVOY

