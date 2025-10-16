Red Sox's Kristian Campbell Predicted To Be 'Odd Man Out'
The Boston Red Sox are going to have to wait a few months until their next game. Spring Training won't be here until February and the Red Sox won't begin the 2026 regular season until March.
It's going to be a long few months and Boston has plenty of decisions to make. This doesn't just mean Alex Bregman and the starting rotation. Most of the noise out there will be speculation about which free agents or guys on the trade block would fit with Boston, but would about the internal pieces already with the team?
One guy who specifically will be worth watching this offseason is young utility man Kristian Campbell. He made the jump to the big leagues before his fellow "Big 3" members in Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer. Campbell looked like a star out of the gate as a rookie last year before a slump hit and he was sent down to the minors in June never to be called up again.
Campbell began the 2025 season as the Red Sox's starting second baseman. That decision in itself brought issues with Bregman not moving over and therefore Rafael Devers moving to designated hitter. We all know how that went at this point. He saw time in the outfield as well. Down in the minors, Campbell played all over, including first base. But, he was primarily used as an outfielder down the stretch for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
What a difference a few months makes, though. Campbell burst onto the scene for Boston and played well enough that he earned an eight-year, $60 million deal. Now, when discussing the offseason for Boston, ESPN's David Schoenfield predicted that if anyone is the "odd man out" for the Red Sox, it would be him and that he's the most likely to be traded.
Will the Red Sox move Kristian Campbell?
"Offseason prediction: I think the Red Sox will play it safe and bring back a similar roster, starting with re-signing Bregman," Schoenfield said. "They could then slide Mayer to second base. That still would leave four outfielders plus Campbell, who started the season with a lot of helium after making the Opening Day roster, but his defense at second wasn't good, and he didn't rip up Triple-A after getting sent down. If anyone is the odd man out, it's probably him, so he's the one most likely to get traded.
"Bringing back Giolito -- assuming he's healthy after missing the postseason with an elbow injury -- also makes sense, as he wouldn't break the bank but would fill a need. If he's deemed too risky, a veteran such as Merrill Kelly or, if the Red Sox want to spend bigger, Framber Valdez or Shane Bieber, makes sense."
That doesn't need to be the case, though. Campbell is just 23 years old. There's no reason to move on from him yet. Plus, after spending a good chunk of the 2025 season down in the minors, his trade value isn't as high right now. If Boston wants to trade an outfielder this offseason -- maybe for starting pitching -- Wilyer Abreu or Jarren Duran remain the two that make the most sense. Campbell is under contract for the foreseeable future and is the youngest of the three. Abreu has a few years of control left, but some injury concerns. Duran also has a few years of team control left and is more expensive than Abreu.
It's sometimes too easy to give up on guys. There's a reason why Campbell was given the deal Boston handed him. He shouldn't be the odd man out right now.
