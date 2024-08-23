44-Year-Old Recent Red Sox Pickup Set To Start In Triple-A On Friday
Heading into the all-important stretch run, the Boston Red Sox need any pitching help they can get.
Amid a stretch of 27 games in 27 days, the Red Sox have a number of question marks surrounding the pitching staff. Is the fifth starter role locked down? Are there enough lefties in the bullpen? And can anyone hold a lead for more than an inning at a time?
Once trade acquisition James Paxton went down with a calf injury on Aug. 11, the Red Sox knew they needed at least one more arm. That led them to bring in 44-year-old veteran Rich Hill, who signed with the Red Sox for an astonishing eighth time in his journeyman career.
No one truly knows what to expect from Hill, who has built himself up during the off-season to return to the big leagues, but has yet to throw a pitch in a game since October 2023. On Friday, we'll finally be on the way to discovering the answer.
According to Christopher Smith of MassLive, Hill is expected to start on the mound for Triple-A Worcester on Friday. The plan is for Hill to make a brief start, with Brad Keller, who has spent some time on the big-league roster this season, to fill in behind him.
Though Hill will start this particular game, on the road in Norfolk, Virginia against the Baltimore Orioles' Triple-A affiliate, the Red Sox have been clear that his overall role in the organization is still up for discussion.
“Let’s see what happens,” manager Alex Cora said, per Smith. "There’s no promises, first. Second, role-wise, if it happens, he can start, he can open, he can come in for leverage. First thing’s first, let’s get him back on the mound, back to competing and we’ll go from there.”
Hill pitched 32 times in 2023, including 27 starts, with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres. He posted a 5.41 ERA. In parts of five seasons with the Red Sox in his career, he has a 3.31 ERA in 70 appearances, including 30 starts.
Is it reasonable to expect Hill to be the difference-maker between the Red Sox making or missing the postseason? Perhaps not, but any outs the Red Sox can get on the mound are valuable at this stage of the season. It's time to see if Hill can be counted on to provide that still at the big-league level.
More MLB: Former Red Sox Fan Favorite, Released By Boston, Signs With Reds