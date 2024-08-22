Former Red Sox Fan Favorite, Released By Boston, Signs With Reds
The Boston Red Sox are getting healthier, and their lineup looks as solid as it has all season long. But that meant one player had to be sacrificed for the greater good.
When Triston Casas returned from the injured list on Friday, the Red Sox had to part ways with Dominic Smith, who had started the majority of Boston's games at first base during the four months Casas missed with a rib injury.
Smith had become a fan favorite during his time with the Red Sox, providing surprising value at the plate and even pitching on three occasions when the Sox were getting blown out, throwing a scoreless inning all three times.
Now, Smith is headed somewhere he might stand a chance of earning regular playing time, which Red Sox fans will be glad to see for a player that gave his all to Boston in the brief time he was there.
According to a post on X by ESPN reporter Jeff Passan, Smith is joining the Cincinnati Reds to help with their last-minute playoff push.
"First baseman Dominic Smith is signing a major league deal with the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "Smith was released by the Boston after serving as its primary 1B since May. Red Sox really liked him, but Triston Casas' return squeezed him out. Reds deal is pending physical."
Smith, 29, was designated for assignment on Friday to make room for Casas, who has started every game at first base for Boston in the time since. After he was granted his release on Tuesday, Smith was free to sign anywhere for the remainder of the season.
In 83 games this season with the Red Sox, Smith slashed .237/.317/.390. He got off to a slow start, but performed well for Boston throughout the summer, putting up a .776 OPS from June 1 onward. He even had a stretch of six extra-base hits in five games from July 29 to Aug. 4.
Smith posted a farewell to Boston and the Red Sox on Instagram with a series of pictures from his time with the Red Sox. In lieu of a caption, Smith simply posted an emoji of two hands forming the shape of a heart.
Though brief tenures like Smith's in Boston are often lost to the sands of time, many Red Sox fans will have fond memories whenever his name is brought up in future conversations. However, Smith is now just another opposing player hoping to advance his baseball career.
More MLB: Red Sox 'On-Base Machine' Named Potential Impact Call-Up For September