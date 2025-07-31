7-Year MLB Veteran Wants To Join Red Sox
Time is running out for the Boston Red Sox to add another piece ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Boston acquired Steven Matz from the St. Louis Cardinals late Wednesday night and now there is just a few hours to go until the trade deadline. Rumors have swirled all week about different starting pitchers the Red Sox have shown interest in but as of writing, a deal hasn't been agreed to.
Most of the noise has been about big-name targets like Sandy Alcántara, Merrill Kelly, Zac Gallen, and Dylan Cease. But, another starter who is at least interested in Boston is Aaron Civale of the Chicago White Sox, per MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"As part of their check-ins on veteran starters around baseball in recent weeks, the Red Sox seemed more interested in White Sox righty Aaron Civale than his teammate Adrian Houser," Cotillo said. "Civale is a Connecticut native and Northeastern alum who has not been shy about wanting to play in Boston. Of course, he has no control over where he goes in this case. It would be a low-cost fall-back."
Right now, the Red Sox have a serious question mark at the No. 5 starter spot. Hunter Dobbins is hurt along with Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford. Richard Fitts was sent down to the minors. Kyle Harrison was acquired by Boston, but also is down in the minors. So far this season, Civale has a 4.38 ERA in 13 starts.
