Red Sox Making Late Push For Trio Of Starting Pitchers

Do the Red Sox have another move in them?

Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
If the Boston Red Sox pull off any more trades before the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, it seems like a safe bet that it would involve a starting pitcher in some capacity.

After months of speculation, the trade deadline is finally just hours away. As it has gotten closer, reports have surfaced and the vast majority involve starting pitchers. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey shared that Boston is pursuing Arizona Diamondbacks starters Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen and Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Mitch Keller.

"With roughly six hours until the trade deadline, the Red Sox remain engaged with teams on starting pitching help and at first base, according to sources," McCaffrey said. "Boston has continued to pursue Arizona starters Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen and Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller as options for the front of the rotation. Internally, the Red Sox feel bolstering the starting group behind ace Garrett Crochet and alongside Lucas Giolito and Brayan Bello could give them a chance at competing for the division in an unsettled American League East playoff picture."

On top of this, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported early in the day that Boston also is one of the team's pursuing former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcántara.

There are just a few hours left to go until the trade deadline now. There are going to be more rumors and reports than actual deals made. That's in part because of all of the competition for starters out there. The time is running out. Does Boston have a move in it?

