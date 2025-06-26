Alex Bregman Extension? Red Sox Insider Addresses Superstar
Will the Boston Red Sox find a way to keep Alex Bregman in town without utilizing his contract opt-out and hitting free agency?
Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal with two opt-outs this past offseason. Bregman outplayed the deal before going down with his quad injury in May and it seems likely that he could opt out after the season ends and land a lucrative, long-term deal.
On top of his great performance on the field, he has also been integral in mentoring some of the team’s young guys. Bregman is the perfect player to have around. Recently, the idea of a potential extension has been brought up because agent Scott Boras talked about the possibility, as shared by the Boston Globe's Tim Healey.
"I always tell the team — and Alex directs me to tell them — we’re always open to any conversation," Boras said to Healey. “Any player who plays well somewhere, it’s something that’s important for the team and important for the player. It’s an additive."
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo followed up on the possibility.
"The Red Sox, valuing Bregman’s leadership, will clearly have interest in keeping him around as a veteran leader on a young team," Cotillo said. "The question will be if the club can make an offer that Boras — usually a hard-liner who intends to take his clients into free agency so that all offers can be presented — will find palatable enough to take and forego the free agent process.
"Boras has done that before with a key Red Sox infielder, getting a six-year deal done for Xander Bogaerts in 2019, six months before he was set to hit free agency. Boras cited Bogaerts’ comfort in Boston as a major factor then."
Will the Red Sox make a move?
