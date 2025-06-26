Inside The Red Sox

Alex Bregman Extension? Red Sox Insider Addresses Superstar

Will the Red Sox make a move?

Patrick McAvoy

May 16, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third base Alex Bregman (2) scores on a RBI single by shortstop Trevor Story (not pictured) during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
May 16, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third base Alex Bregman (2) scores on a RBI single by shortstop Trevor Story (not pictured) during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

Will the Boston Red Sox find a way to keep Alex Bregman in town without utilizing his contract opt-out and hitting free agency?

Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal with two opt-outs this past offseason. Bregman outplayed the deal before going down with his quad injury in May and it seems likely that he could opt out after the season ends and land a lucrative, long-term deal.

On top of his great performance on the field, he has also been integral in mentoring some of the team’s young guys. Bregman is the perfect player to have around. Recently, the idea of a potential extension has been brought up because agent Scott Boras talked about the possibility, as shared by the Boston Globe's Tim Healey.

"I always tell the team — and Alex directs me to tell them — we’re always open to any conversation," Boras said to Healey. “Any player who plays well somewhere, it’s something that’s important for the team and important for the player. It’s an additive."

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo followed up on the possibility.

"The Red Sox, valuing Bregman’s leadership, will clearly have interest in keeping him around as a veteran leader on a young team," Cotillo said. "The question will be if the club can make an offer that Boras — usually a hard-liner who intends to take his clients into free agency so that all offers can be presented — will find palatable enough to take and forego the free agent process.

"Boras has done that before with a key Red Sox infielder, getting a six-year deal done for Xander Bogaerts in 2019, six months before he was set to hit free agency. Boras cited Bogaerts’ comfort in Boston as a major factor then."

Will the Red Sox make a move?

More MLB: Alex Bregman Update: Red Sox Star's Earliest Return Date Revealed

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News