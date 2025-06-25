Alex Bregman Update: Red Sox Star's Earliest Return Date Revealed
The Boston Red Sox have been missing Alex Bregman over at the hot corner since May 23rd.
Bregman was in the lineup when Boston took on the Baltimore Orioles but was forced to leave the game that day as he suffered a quad injury that has kep him out of action since. Bregman has been rehabbing and every update has been seemingly positive since.
Since going down with his quad injury, the fear was that it would take him out of action like a similar quad injury did in 2021 as a member of the Houston Astros. That year, he left a game on June 16th and didn't return until August 25th.
As the Red Sox have provided updates, it has sounded like Bregman was ahead of schedule which led to some excitement. Manager Alex Cora said earlier in the week that Bregman is getting closer to joining the club and although he didn't give a timeline, said he thought it would be "sooner rather than later."
Cora gave another update on Wednesday, although it wasn't as positive. He said that it "looks like" Bregman won't be back until after the All-Star Game, as shared by the Boston Globe's Tim Healey.
"It 'looks like' Alex Bregman won't be back until after the All-Star break, Alex Cora said. So that would be July 18 at the earliest," Healey shared.
Nothing is concrete and it's sad that he's likely not just a few days away from returning, but it doesn't like he's too far away from Boston.
