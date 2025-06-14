Aaron Judge Doesn't Hold Back About Red Sox Ace Garrett Crochet
The Boston Red Sox took on the New York Yankees on Friday night and got one of the most dominant outings overall by a starting pitcher in baseball this year with Garrett Crochet.
Boston is starting to turn things around and turned the ball over to Crochet to set the tone vs. New York. He went 8 1/3 innings against the Yankees and allowed just one earned run and struck out seven batters. Crochet tossed 107 pitches and and was close to finishing off a complete game shutout.
Yankees superstar Aaron Judge ended that bid with a long home run in the ninth inning to force extra innings and end Crochet's night. Judge got the best of Crochet in that at-bat, but the Red Sox ace got him a few times too. Judge finished the day 1-for-4 with three strikeouts and a homer.
Crochet and Judge are two of the most electric players in the American League right now and surely will meet up next month in the All-Star Game.
After the game, Judge shouted out Crochet, as transcribed by the New York Post's Dan Martin.
"He’s an incredible pitcher," Judge said. "That’s why they traded for him. He works both sides of the plate (and) has overpowering stuff. I was trying to get on base to start a rally, and I was happy to tie it...What I was trying to do wasn’t working."
The Red Sox are lucky to have Crochet, for sure.
