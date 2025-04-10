Alex Bregman Gets Honest On Time With Red Sox So Far
The Boston Red Sox have had an up-and-down start to the 2025 Major League Baseball.
While this is the case, one thing that has been clear is that signing Alex Bregman was a phenomenal move. Bregman has been everything the team could’ve hoped for so far this season.
Through 13 games he has slashed .291/.322/.491 with two home runs, 11 RBIs, one stolen base, five doubles, and seven runs scored. The Red Sox entered this past offseason needing to improve from the right side of the plate offensively and Bregman already has done that.
He joined “MLB Tonight” on Wednesday and had nothing but good things to say about his time in the organization so far.
"It’s been a good start," Bregman said. "I feel good. Just trying to get it started early and fast. The last few years started pretty slow, so hopefully, continue to keep it rolling...
"When it was time to make a decision, I felt like Boston was the place to be, and I’m very happy with how everything has gone. We’re definitely looking forward to a good year this year here in Boston, and I can’t say enough good things about my teammates, the coaches here, the organization. It’s been awesome."
Boston hasn’t had the start to the season it has hoped for, but things will turn around. Having Bregman for the long haul is just going to help. He has loved Boston and it loves him right back.
More MLB: 3 Teams Urged To Bring In Former Red Sox 6-Time All-Star