Inside The Red Sox

Alex Bregman Gets Honest On Time With Red Sox So Far

The Red Sox are fortunate to have Bregman...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs the bases after hitting a three run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs the bases after hitting a three run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox have had an up-and-down start to the 2025 Major League Baseball.

While this is the case, one thing that has been clear is that signing Alex Bregman was a phenomenal move. Bregman has been everything the team could’ve hoped for so far this season.

Through 13 games he has slashed .291/.322/.491 with two home runs, 11 RBIs, one stolen base, five doubles, and seven runs scored. The Red Sox entered this past offseason needing to improve from the right side of the plate offensively and Bregman already has done that.

He joined “MLB Tonight” on Wednesday and had nothing but good things to say about his time in the organization so far.

"It’s been a good start," Bregman said. "I feel good. Just trying to get it started early and fast. The last few years started pretty slow, so hopefully, continue to keep it rolling...

"When it was time to make a decision, I felt like Boston was the place to be, and I’m very happy with how everything has gone. We’re definitely looking forward to a good year this year here in Boston, and I can’t say enough good things about my teammates, the coaches here, the organization. It’s been awesome."

Boston hasn’t had the start to the season it has hoped for, but things will turn around. Having Bregman for the long haul is just going to help. He has loved Boston and it loves him right back.

More MLB: 3 Teams Urged To Bring In Former Red Sox 6-Time All-Star

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News