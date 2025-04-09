3 Teams Urged To Bring In Former Red Sox 6-Time All-Star
One former Boston Red Sox star somehow is still available on the open market.
JD Martinez spent the 2024 season with the New York Mets and hit 16 home runs, drove in 69 runs, and slashed .235/.320/.406 in 120 games played. The year before, he was an All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers and hit 33 home runs and drove in 103 runs while slashing .271/.321/.572 in 113 games played.
He clearly can still hit even at the age of 37 years old. While this is the case, he’s available. There’s an argument that he’s the best free agent available. Martinez is at least the most decorated with six All-Star nods and a World Series win under his belt.
Where will he go?
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller linked him to the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, and the Minnesota Twins.
"Of everyone featured here, it is most surprising that J.D. Martinez is still available. It's not a particularly close contest, either," Miller said. "After receiving five consecutive All-Star nods from 2018-23, Martinez had to wait until late in spring training last March before he signed a one-year, $12 million deal to become the Mets' DH. For the first half of the season, it looked like he was worth it. His streak of All-Star nods came to an end, but he entered the All-Star break with an .806 OPS—compared to Francisco Lindor's .784 and Pete Alonso's .772 marks...
"That rules out any team who already has a batter who basically cannot play the field, which includes the (Los Angeles Dodgers), (Atlanta Braves), (Philadelphia Phillies), (Houston Astros), and (Texas Rangers). But come on, the Mariners couldn't use him with Rowdy Tellez and Mitch Garver among their DH rotation? Or the Padres, who have soon-to-be 41-year-old Yuli Gurriel as the right-handed half of their DH platoon? The Twins are going to try to win the AL Central with a revolving door of designated hitters, starting four different ones within their first five games? Candidates to Sign Him: Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins."
