Alex Bregman Gives Clearest Statement About Red Sox Future
The Boston Red Sox made one of the best moves of the offseason as they signed former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Bregman has been nothing short of a superstar for Boston. In 72 games, he's slashing .301/.382/.537 with 14 homers, 46 RBIs, 22 doubles, and 44 runs. Bregman earned his third All-Star nod this season and has arguably been even better off of the field than he has been on it. Bregman has been incredible on the field, but off of it he's been the leader that the club has been looking for. On top of that, he has taken prospects, like Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer under his wing.
He looks like he was the missing piece Boston needed. But, he has an opt-out in his deal for after the season and with the way he has played this season, it absolutely would make sense to use it and land a long-term, guaranteed deal. But, will the Red Sox get a deal done before the season ends?
Will Red Sox find a way to ink Alex Bregman to a long-term contract extension?
The Boston Globe's Tim Healey talked about Bregman's future in Boston and even shared a quote from the star slugger about being open to talking about a new deal, but waiting until after the season ends.
"At this stage of the baseball calendar, Alex Bregman prefers to wait until the offseason to talk with the Red Sox about his contract, not engage in in-season negotiations, he said Saturday," Healey shared. "The Sox are hot, in prime position for a playoff push over the final quarter of the season, so in Bregman’s view, that is where his focus needs to be.
"The business can be sorted out later. Obviously, we’re open to talking (when the season is over)” Bregman told the Globe. “But for the next few months, I’m just really focused on the baseball.”
This is completely fair. The Red Sox have been one of the best teams in baseball and have a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs. But, this is a topic that is going to be hanging over the club's head until the day he either signs the dotted line elsewhere or re-ups with Boston. Hopefully, it ends up being the latter and the two sides can work something out.