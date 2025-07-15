Alex Bregman Gives Statement About Red Sox Future Amid Rumors
The Boston Red Sox have one of the best third basemen in baseball and are fortunate that he is healthy enough to play games again.
Boston lost Alex Bregman on May 23rd and he returned to action on July 11th against the Tampa Bay Rays. Bregman signed with Boston as a free agent ahead of the 2025 season and has been everything the team could've hoped for and more, despite the fact that he was injured for a long time.
What Bregman does for this team goes beyond the box score. He's obviously a great player, that's why he earned the All-Star nod even though he was injured. But, he's quickly become the leader of the organization and the person that all of the young guys go to. From Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony, to Ceddanne Rafaela and plenty others. Bregman is the guy. Unfortunately, his future with the club isn't fully guaranteed beyond this season.
Bregman has an opt-out in his deal that seems likely to be taken unless an extension gets done first. The Red Sox have been in rumors recently with Bregman about the possibility of an extension. Bregman was asked about his future in Boston and said "maybe" a deal gets done, per the Boston Globe's Peter Abraham and Alex Speier.
"I love it. It’s been great. I’ve loved being in Boston, obviously an amazing city, great ballpark to play, and the fans are incredible," Bregman said. "Playing with great teammates. Organization has been awesome to be a part of, and we’ve been playing really good baseball right now. I feel like we have a real opportunity to win, and I’ve loved it...
“Maybe,” Bregman said about a potential extension. “I think for me, I’m focused on playing good baseball and trying to help this team win games. We’re obviously open to hearing whatever the Red Sox have to say.”
Will Boston make magic happen with the star third baseman?