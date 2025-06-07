Alex Bregman Got Significant Update For Red Sox Return
The Boston Red Sox went out and signed Alex Bregman this offseason and he was everything the team could ask for to kick off the season.
Bregman was off to the best start of his career. He appeared in 51 games and slashed .299/.385/.553 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs. The 31-year-old looked like one of the biggest contenders for the American League Most Valuable Player before going down with his quad injury. That's how good he was in the middle of Boston's lineup.
MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared an update on Bregman's rehab on Saturday and shared that he has already started his running program.
"Alex Bregman (right quad strain) began his running progression Thursday, manager Alex Cora said," Smith said. "'If it’s up to him, he’ll be playing tonight,' (manager Alex Cora) joked Friday before Boston’s series opener against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium...
"'He’s locked in,' Cora said. 'He has his date on his mind. We just have to keep working. Obviously we don’t want to rush and we have to be very diligent with it. But he’s feeling great.' When Cora was asked if it’s fair to say it has gone better than expected so far, he replied, 'Yeah, I think so.' Cora would not say which date Bregman is targeting for a return."
The Red Sox haven't announced when Bregman will be back, but Boston needs him. Right now, the Red Sox have a 30-35 record and are in fourth place in the American League East.
