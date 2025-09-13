Alex Bregman Has Red Sox Message After Yankees Loss
The Boston Red Sox didn't start their three-game series against the New York Yankees on a high note on Friday night.
Boston welcomed the Yankees to town and didn't their first base hit until the seventh inning when Nate Eaton hit a solo home run. Luis Gil dominated but was pulled before the seventh inning. But, Boston couldn’t get over the hump afterward and get it closer and ended up losing, 4-1.
The Red Sox lost and now have a 81-67 record. New York now has an 82-65 record. The Yankees have a 1 1/2-game lead over the Red Sox in the American League East standings -- although both are behind the Toronto Blue Jays. The Red Sox are also just behind New York in the American League Wild Card standings.
After the game, Red Sox All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman had a message for the team after the loss.
It wasn't the Red Sox's night on Friday
"Obiviously, didn't execute enough on offense," Bregman said. "We had a few walks but didn't square the baseball up as much as we should've today. I thought (Jarren Duran) took some good swings, hit the ball hard. Especially, with first and second right there...I think we come back tomorrow ready to go and execute better tomorrow. Tip your cap to him tonight. He threw the ball really well. Get back after it and keep going.
"You just flush the night and focus on the next pitch. We've been talking about that for the last month or so down this playoff push. You've got to focus on this next pitch. That's the most important one. And everyone's mentality is in a good spot."
It was a tough night for Boston, but the club was right in the action. After Gil came out, the Red Sox had chances late but just weren't able to break through. That's just the nature of baseball. Now, the Red Sox will get a chance to completely put the game behind them on Saturday.
Boston will return to the field on Saturday afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Brayan Bello gets the ball for Boston against Max Fried of the Yankees.
