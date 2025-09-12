Red Sox Worst-Case Scenario Developing Over With Phillies
The Boston Red Sox currently are facing a depth issue in the starting rotation right now and one of the biggest reaasons why is Walker Buehler.
Boston signed Buehler to a one-year deal this past offseason with the hope that he could help secure this starting rotation for the 2025 season. He struggled in Boston pitching to a 5.45 ERA in 23 appearances -- including 22 starts. He was demoted from the starting rotation to the bullpen before Boston ended up cutting ties with him.
Buehler quickly found a new home pretty quickly by signing with the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the deadline to be eligible for playoff rosters. Buehler landed a minor league deal with the Phillies and made one start. Across three innings with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs he allowed one run and struck out five batters.
Now, he's returning to the big leagues with Philadelphia, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic.
"Phillies are putting José Alvarado on the IL to get Walker Buehler on active roster. They’ll make a 40-man roster move too," Gelb said.
As of writing, it's unclear what his role will be with Philadelphia. Alvarado is a reliever. Buehler has been a starter throughout his big league career and started down in the minors for the Phillies, but was demoted to the bullpen with Boston.
The Phillies officially announced the move afterward.
The former Red Sox hurler is getting anothe chance
"The Phillies selected the contract of RHP Walker Buehler (No. 31) from Lehigh Valley (AAA). To make room on the 28-man roster, LHP José Alvarado was placed on the 15-day IL (retro to 9/11) with a left forearm strain & to make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Matt Manning was DFA’d," the Phillies announced.
If Buehler shines in Philadelphia, it will bring more of a light to the depth questions facing Boston right now. Boston has two spots in the rotation pretty much up in the air right now beyond Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello, and Garrett Crochet. The Red Sox cut ties this season with Buehler, Quinn Priester and Sean Newcomb. On top of this, injuries have been a real problem with guys like Richard Fitts, Hunter Dobbins, Tanner Houck, and Kutter Crawford.
At the time, the idea of moving on from Buehler was very fair. You can't predict how injuries will play out, but the rotation is thin and now Buehler is pitching elsewhere.
More MLB: Red Sox Add Pitching Depth With 8-Year MLB Veteran, Local Boy