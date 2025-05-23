Alex Bregman Injury Update: Red Sox Star Replaced Vs. Orioles
The Boston Red Sox have had an up-and-down season so far but one person who has shined through it all is third baseman Alex Bregman.
Boston signed Bregman this past offseason in free agency and he has been a revelation for the club. Bregman entered play on Friday slashing .297/.381/.554 with 11 home runs, 35 RBIs, 17 doubles, and 32 runs scored in 50 games played. He already was at 3.0 wins above replacement heading into the first leg of a day-night doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles.
He added another base hit on Friday afternoon but was forced to leave the contest in the bottom of the fifth inning. Bregman hit a base hit into left field and rounded first base and immediately went back to the base while signalling to the dugout that needed to exit.
You can see a video of the play below provided by NESN.
Abraham Toro immediately replaced Bregman at first base as the Red Sox's pinch runner. When the Red Sox returned to the field for the top of the sixth inning defensively Toro was at first base and Nick Sogard moved from first base to third base.
The team didn't initially share details about the injury itself. This story will be updated right as the information is provided from the team rather than speculating about what the injury itself could be. Clearly, it was enough that Bregman knew he needed to come out right away.
