Alex Bregman Joins Manny Ramirez In Red Sox History Books After 3-Hit Night
Every Major League Baseball free agent wants to get off to a good start with their next team, but the pressure undoubtedly ramps up if you're suddenly being paid $40 million per year.
Alex Bregman came to the Red Sox as a savior of sorts, the long-awaited right-handed bat and locker room leader the team was craving. But the one knock on the two-time All-Star in recent seasons was that he tended to start slow at the plate before eventually finding his form.
To the absolute delight of Red Sox fans, that has decidedly not been the case in 2024.
After a three-hit night with a home run in the Red Sox's series-opening win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, Bregman is slashing .331/.401/.570. The home run was his sixth, and he's tied for 13th in the majors with 23 RBI. But that's not the most impressive stat to sum up his debut.
According to J.P. Long, the former Red Sox Director of Baseball Communications and Media Relations, Bregman is one of only two players in franchise history to put up at least 40 hits, a .400 on-base percentage, and six home runs in their first 30 games with the club.
The other? Franchise icon Manny Ramirez, who accomplished the feat back in 2001.
Of course, the better Bregman does, the more the odds go up that he might opt out of the second and third years of his $120 million contract. He was initially hoping to break the $200 million barrier this past offseason, but opted to sign with the Red Sox on Boston's preferred short-term deal because of the high average annual value.
For now, though, Bregman and the Red Sox are just focused on getting hot and making a run at the New York Yankees atop the American League East. And if he can sustain anything close to this pace, Bregman should find himself in Atlanta at his third career All-Star Game this July.
