Alex Bregman Prefers Red Sox, New Report Suggests: 'Has Dominated At Fenway'
Is Alex Bregman waiting for the Boston Red Sox to sign him?
The two-time World Series champion with the Houston Astros is a free agent for the first time in his career. At 30 years old, he still has a world of value to offer whichever team lands him, and a new report from FanSided’s Cody Williams suggests that — among the teams interested in Bregman — the Boston Red Sox sit at the top of Bregman’s wish list.
“When you start to pull the thread of everything that's currently being said about Bregman, whether from (Bregman’s agent, Scott) Boras or in the general rumor mill, it'd be hard not to be optimistic about the Red Sox chances,” Williams said.
“Because the tea leaves are telling us that's where Bregman wants to be.”
“There have been reports in recent weeks that … Boston doesn't have an offer on the table for Bregman — or at least didn't at that time. It's also been assumed that the (Detroit) Tigers and (Toronto) Blue Jays, meanwhile, do have offers out but that they're not up to what Boras and Bregman are seeking.”
“Doesn't this all seem like a big nudge to the Red Sox to get a contract in front of the star infielder?”
“It's hard to blame Bregman and Boras for trying to push the Red Sox to move. Comerica Park does not suit a dead-pull right-handed hitter like Bregman as he ages and the Blue Jays are on the precipice of a roster disaster if they lose both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette next offseason in free agency.”
“Bregman has dominated at Fenway Park with a career 1.240 OPS in 21 games played there while he was with the Astros. The Green Monster and his pull hitting would not be dissimilar from the advantage created for him by the Crawford Boxes in Houston and would certainly help him only further his longevity and legacy if he chose to go to Boston.”
Williams makes an enticing argument, as it’s hard to imagine a ballpark better suited for Bregman than Fenway.
The question is, will Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow be willing to pay up for Bregman? Boston has been hesitant to spend big during the Breslow era, much to the chagrin of Boston’s fan base.
Pulling off a deal for Bregman would earn Breslow plenty of renown in Beantown, though.
Bregman’s a two-time All-Star and Gold Glover with a .272 career batting average to go along with 1,132 hits, 191 home runs, and 663 RBIs in his career thus far.
