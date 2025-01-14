Red Sox Fan-Favorite Signs Surprise Deal With Yankees: 'Becoming The Villain'
The Boston Red Sox faithful have sadly lost another of their favorite sons to the New York Yankees.
Following in the footsteps of legends like Babe Ruth, Roger Clemens, and Johnny Damon, former Red Sox utility man Dominic Smith, 29, is signing a minor league deal with the Yankees, per YES Network’s Jack Curry.
“Dom Smith has signed a minor league deal with the Yankees,” Curry revealed on Monday evening. “The former Met played for the Red Sox and Reds last season and had 6 HRs and a .691 OPS in 93 games.”
MassLive’s Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo had the most appropriate reaction to the Smith news.
“What’s that saying about living long enough to see yourself becoming the villain?” Cotillo said.
Smith was a clubhouse leader for the youthful Red Sox last season after joining the team on May 1, 2024. He hit .237/.317/.390 in 83 games for Boston with six home runs and 34 RBIs. Smith even memorably stepped in as a relief pitcher on multiple occasions when the Red Sox bullpen was suffering from a health crisis.
The return of Triston Casas from the injured list ultimately doomed Smith’s spot on Boston’s roster, however. The Red Sox released him on August 20, and two days later, the Cincinnati Reds scooped him up but designated Smith for assignment on September 2.
Smith was selected at No. 11 overall by the New York Mets in the 2013 Major League Baseball draft. He also spent time with the Washington Nationals before joining the Red Sox last season.
Smith is a career .246 hitter with 64 home runs and 259 RBIs.
