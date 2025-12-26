Former Red Sox Fan-Favorite Michael Chavis Attempting MLB Return

There was a time when the expectation was that 2014 first-round pick Michael Chavis would be a long-term fixture in the Boston Red Sox's lineup.

A strong rookie campaign only added to that idea in 2019. Chavis appeared in 96 games with Boston in 2019 and slashed .254/.322/.444 with 18 homers, 58 RBIs, and 10 doubles. He showed big power potential, played all over the diamond, and was able to get on base a ton. Chavis would go on to play just 73 more games with Boston across the 2020 and 2021 campaigns, though.

Chavis was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021 for relief pitcher Austin Davis. He spent time with Pittsburgh in the big leagues in 2021 and 2022. After that, he had a cup of coffee with the Washington Nationals in 2023, but hasn't been to the majors since. He has had stints in the Seattle Mariners, Chicago White Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers' farm systems since. Plus, 50 games with the Chunichi Dragons in Japan in 2025. Now, he's found a new team to attempt to return to the big leagues with: the Cincinnati Reds, per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

The former Red Sox slugger is trying to return to the majors

"Michael Chavis has signed a minor league deal with the Reds that includes an invite to Spring Training, per source," McDaniel wrote on X.

Chavis is 30 years old at this point in his career. What he still brings is someone with pop and who can play all over the field. In 2023 with the Nationals, Chavis got playing time at first base, second base, third base, left field, right field, and designated hitter.

It's been quite a while since he was a member of the Red Sox organization, but he was a fan favorite in that short time. Like other sluggers, including Bobby Dalbec, the Red Sox fanbase was big on Chavis at the time. Chavis was known as the " Ice Horse" in Boston. Hopefully, things work out over in Cincinnati and he's able to return to the majors and maybe even face Boston.

