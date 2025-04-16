Alex Bregman Reaches Milestone Just 19 Games Into Red Sox Tenure
Alex Bregman played 1,111 regular season games for the Houston Astros throughout his nine-year stint in the organization.
So far, he has played just 19 games for the Boston Red Sox but already has reached a milestone he never did as a member of the Astros.
Boston's offense has struggled recently and needed a spark on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Bregman absolutely provided it. He went 5-for-5 for Boston on Tuesday night, including two home runs, four RBIs, one double, and two runs scored. He finished the night a triple away from the cycle.
This was Bregman's first career game in the majors with five base hits, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Red Sox' Alex Bregman set a new career-high for hits in a game by going 5-for-5," Smith said. "His previous high — four hits — he did 10 times."
Now that's just impressive. Overall this season, Bregman has been everything the team could've hoped for. He's slashing .321/.365/.564 with four home runs, 16 RBIs, one stolen base, a league-leading seven doubles and 25 base hits, has already racked up 0.9 wins above replacement.
He's not going to be in the lineup for the Red Sox on Wednesday night as it was shared that he was flying back to Boston for the birth of his second child, as shared by MLB.com's Ian Browne.
"Alex Bregman won't play tomorrow. He will fly back to Boston for the birth of his second child." Browne shared.
This guy certainly is having a great week.
