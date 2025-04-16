Red Sox's Roman Anthony Is Giving Boston Very Difficult Decision
The Boston Red Sox had a great day as an organization on Tuesday.
Boston got back in the win column and got some revenge on the Tampa Bay Rays after the team's 16-1 blowout loss on Monday. The Red Sox won 7-4 over the Rays and the bats were much better than they were over the last few days.
The Red Sox's win obviously was the high point of the day, but there was another positive moment for the organization. Boston phenom Roman Anthony had yet another big day in the minors for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Red Sox top prospect Roman Anthony went 2-for-3 with three walks and one run out of the leadoff spot in Worcester's 7-2 win over Rochester," Smith said. "He has a .283/.441/.500/.941 line with two homers, two doubles and one triple in 59 plate appearances this season."
Anthony has already given Boston fans things to be excited about despite the fact that he hasn't made the jump to the majors yet. He's on his way, though. The Red Sox phenom is expected to make his big league debut at some point in 2025, although it's unclear when.
He's doing his best to make the case for a call-up in the not-so-distant future, though. Anthony currently is slashing .283/.441/.500 with two home runs, seven RBIs, one stolen base, two doubles, and one triple in 13 games played. It's a small sample size, but Anthony clearly is filling up the box score. How long until he's in Boston?
