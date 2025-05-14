Alex Bregman Reveals Why He Choose Red Sox Over Tigers
The Boston Red Sox struck gold this offseason by signing All-Star slugger Alex Bregman in free agency.
There's no other way to say it. It was a great move and Bregman has gotten off to likely the best start to a season in his entire career. As rumors swirled about the possibility of Bregman landing in Boston, his swing specifically was talked about and how it would be perfect for Fenway Park and the Green Monster.
Clearly, things have worked out so far as he is slashing .304/.381/.567 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs in 43 games played. He's chipped in great defense at the hot corner and already has racked up 2.4 wins above replacement. If Aaron Judge wasn't having another historic season for the New York Yankees, Bregman would have an argument as the top contender for the American League Most Valuable Player Award. But, Judge is going crazy again and if he stays healthy will likely get that award again.
It was a long offseason full of rumors and the Red Sox obviously weren't the only team that was interested in Bregman. The Detroit Tigers were heavily linked to him as well. So, why Boston? What made Bregman opt to join the Red Sox?
ESPN's Jeff Passan shared a fascinating column talking about Bregman's stint with the team so far. In it, Bregman noted that he felt that Boston was the location that could give him a chance to win.
"The allure of Boston that helped guide Bregman to the Red Sox -- familial and modern -- has been substantiated in every way but their record, which, at 22-22, is good enough for second place in the American League East but would leave Bregman on the outside looking in at the postseason for the first time in a full season spent in the big leagues," Passan said. "Boston has plenty of time to right itself, which would be the final validation for Bregman on his stay in Boston, however long it lasts.
"I felt like it was a place I could win," Bregman said. "I felt like it was a place where I could prove the caliber a player that I believe I am. And I wasn't scared to go prove it."
