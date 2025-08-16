Alex Bregman's New Comments Will Excite Red Sox Fans
The Boston Red Sox struck gold right before Spring Training as they were able to get a deal done to bring All-Star slugger Alex Bregman to town.
Bregman had spent his entire big league career to this point as a member of the Houston Astros. It took months of rumors and speculation before the Red Sox were able to get a deal done. The Red Sox signed Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal with opt outs. Clearly, the deal has worked out for both sides. The Red Sox are 67-56 and are in the best position they have been in over the last few years.
Bregman certainly is a big reason why. What he's been able to do on the field -- .299/.381/.543 with 16 homers and 51 RBIs -- has been impressive. On top of this, he has been a leader in the clubhouse and has taken guys like Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer under his belt. The Red Sox made the right decision to bring him to town. Over the next few months, there's going to be a lot of chatter about how Boston needs to keep him around in the long term. There's a good chance that Bregman opts out after the season because he's played well enough to get a long-term deal.
Alex Bregman spoke out about his time with the Red Sox so far
One thing that's going to increase the buzz for Boston to keep Bregman around is how highly he speaks about his time with the team.
"I think for me, being the new guy here in Boston, just seeing how the fans have embraced me, and really welcomed me with open arms, we kind of wanted to partner with Sam Adams and give back to the Boston fans and do something super ‘Boston’ to enjoy during the games,” Bregman said to NESN. "Talking with (Alex Cora) before I signed, he did a good job of telling me about Boston…since I’ve been here, my wife and I have loved every second of it. I feel like we were expecting to love it, but we have loved it even more."
Bregman has said everything right since joining Boston. He has been phenomenal on the field and a leader off of it. Plus, he has embraced Boston -- and everything that comes with that. Especially after trading Rafael Devers away, this is a guy Boston needs to find a way to keep around for the foreseeable future.