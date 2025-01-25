Inside The Red Sox

Alex Bregman’s Sweepstakes Coming Down To 5 Teams Including Red Sox

Will the Red Sox find a way to get a deal done before someone else can?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 10, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yainer Diaz (21) reacts with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after Bregman hit a home run during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox certainly need to add a right-handed thumper to the middle of the lineup

Boston’s starting rotation looks like one of the best in the league on paper. If the Red Sox can balance the lineup with a right-handed slugger, there’s a chance that the club could be one of the best in the American League in 2025.

The Red Sox have been tied to Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman and he would be the perfect fit. Adding him would immediately take the Red Sox to the next level and Boston even could be considered among the favorites in the American League with him.

Boston has a lot of competition for his services, though. The Athletic’s Chandler Rome went on “Foul Territory” and said right now his sweepstakes includes five teams including the Red Sox, Astros, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, and Toronto Blue Jays.

“There’s five teams that I understand are in on Alex Bregman,” Rome said. “It’s the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Tigers, Astros, and the Cubs. So, of those five, we could see some stuff start to maybe simmer and come to a head maybe this weekend. But certainly his market is starting to crystalize in a way that it hadn’t for the last couple of weeks.”

Boston could use Bregman and manager Alex Cora has made it known how much he loves him. If the Red Sox want to sign the former Astros superstar, they need to act quickly because clearly Bregman’s market is heating up. 

Patrick McAvoy
