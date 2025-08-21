Inside The Red Sox

Alex Bregman's Yankees Quote Will Fire Up Red Sox Fans Ahead Of Grudge Match

The All-Star lives for these moments...

Jackson Roberts

Aug 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) walks on the field before the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Aug 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) walks on the field before the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox look nothing like the team that faced the New York Yankees on June 15.

Perhaps you recall that later that evening, just as the Red Sox were celebrating a sweep over their arch-rivals, Boston's front office traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. But a secondary plot point was third baseman Alex Bregman's absence due to injury.

Bregman, whose presence in Boston contributed to the eventual departure of Devers, missed 41 games with a quad strain, but he's back and better than ever. The three-time All-Star has long been a villain among Yankees fans, and now he'll get his first taste of the sport's biggest rivalry.

Alex Bregman sounds off on Yankees showdown

As the Red Sox arrived in the Bronx for this weekend's four-game set, trailing the Yankees by 1 1/2 games in the wild card standings, Bregman was itching to get the action underway after missing all six games the Red Sox played against New York in June.

“I’m definitely excited,” said Bregman, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “Two really good teams getting after it. And I feel like we can switch (our recent misfortune) with one swing of the bat or, or one pitch or one great play on defense.

"Yeah, 100 percent it was tough being out early in the year last time we played, and I’m very thankful to be back.”

In his regular season career against the Yankees, Bregman has batted just .206 with five home runs and 16 RBIs across 46 games. In three ALCS matchups, all wins for his Houston Astros, he was 12-for-51 (.235) with a home run and eight RBIs.

Boston will lean not only on Bregman, but star rookie outfielder Roman Anthony, who has also yet to face the Yankees, as their aces in the hole for this critical rivalry matchup.

First pitch on Thursday night is at 7:15 ET from the Bronx, and Anthony and Bregman will look to spark a struggling offense against hard-throwing Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil.

More MLB: Roman Anthony's Agent Hints At Why Red Sox Superstar Took $130M Extension

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News