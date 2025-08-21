Alex Bregman's Yankees Quote Will Fire Up Red Sox Fans Ahead Of Grudge Match
The Boston Red Sox look nothing like the team that faced the New York Yankees on June 15.
Perhaps you recall that later that evening, just as the Red Sox were celebrating a sweep over their arch-rivals, Boston's front office traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. But a secondary plot point was third baseman Alex Bregman's absence due to injury.
Bregman, whose presence in Boston contributed to the eventual departure of Devers, missed 41 games with a quad strain, but he's back and better than ever. The three-time All-Star has long been a villain among Yankees fans, and now he'll get his first taste of the sport's biggest rivalry.
Alex Bregman sounds off on Yankees showdown
As the Red Sox arrived in the Bronx for this weekend's four-game set, trailing the Yankees by 1 1/2 games in the wild card standings, Bregman was itching to get the action underway after missing all six games the Red Sox played against New York in June.
“I’m definitely excited,” said Bregman, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “Two really good teams getting after it. And I feel like we can switch (our recent misfortune) with one swing of the bat or, or one pitch or one great play on defense.
"Yeah, 100 percent it was tough being out early in the year last time we played, and I’m very thankful to be back.”
In his regular season career against the Yankees, Bregman has batted just .206 with five home runs and 16 RBIs across 46 games. In three ALCS matchups, all wins for his Houston Astros, he was 12-for-51 (.235) with a home run and eight RBIs.
Boston will lean not only on Bregman, but star rookie outfielder Roman Anthony, who has also yet to face the Yankees, as their aces in the hole for this critical rivalry matchup.
First pitch on Thursday night is at 7:15 ET from the Bronx, and Anthony and Bregman will look to spark a struggling offense against hard-throwing Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil.
