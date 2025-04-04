Alex Bregman Sounds Off On Fenway Park Debut After Hitting 1st Red Sox Home Run
Thursday is an exciting day to be Alex Bregman.
The Boston Red Sox's third baseman ticked off a major first in his new uniform on Thursday in the team's 8-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles, and there's a lot more to look forward to in the coming hours.
In the first inning of Thursday's game, Bregman blasted a two-run home run to left field against Orioles starter Charlie Morton. It was his first dinger in a Red Sox uniform, and it set the tone early for the previously struggling offense, which wound up with two more homers on the day.
Bregman also added a pair of doubles later in the game, tacking on an RBI and a run scored. Next stop? The two-time All-Star's Fenway Park debut.
Speaking after the win in Baltimore, Bregman dished on his excitement to receive his welcome from the Boston crowd, but it sounds like the main thing he's looking forward to is getting back to his new household.
“It’s gonna be a blast. I can’t wait," Bregman said, per MassLive's Christopher Smith. "I’m super excited just first and foremost tonight being able to see my wife and son. I haven’t seen ‘em in like a month and a half. So that’ll be great. And obviously the ballpark tomorrow is gonna be rocking, so I can’t wait to get there.”
Bregman's son is two years old, and his wife is pregnant with the couple's second child. One can imagine that signing with a new team just days before spring training began sent the couple into scramble mode, so a week at home has to be a welcome proposition.
When Boston takes the field at 2:10 p.m. EST on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, though, it's safe to say Bregman will be laser-focused. The Red Sox have a chance to get back to .500, and they'll need their number-three hitter to keep shining on both sides of the ball.
