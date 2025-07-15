Alex Bregman Sparks Red Sox Rumors With Cryptic Post
The Boston Red Sox have already been linked to a handful of guys with the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly approaching.
It's coming up quickly and will pass on July 31st. One guy who has been linked to Boston is Minnesota Twins All-Star Joe Ryan. Jon Morosi of MLB Network recently reported that Boston is "monitoring" the Twins star.
"The man that the Red Sox and several teams in the major leagues are monitoring at least right now: Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins," Morosi said. "I think he's one of the best starting pitchers in the American League, and he's only getting better.
"There is a spot now in this rotation for one more impact arm, and the Red Sox have some controllable pieces to move in the minor leagues and potentially at the major league level too. Who could that be? Well ,how about Jarren Duran?"
That sparked the rumors around Boston and it seems like Alex Bregman has at least seen them. The Red Sox star took to Instagram from All-Star Game festivities and interestingly enough shared a photo with himself, Garrett Crochet, and Ryan.
This could be absolutely nothing. This could be a way for Bregman to spark some noise across social media or it could be a photo taken with a friend. It's interesting that Boston has been linked to Ryan and now this picture has popped up.
Ryan is just 29 years old and has a 2.72 ERA across 19 total appearances this season, including 18 starts.