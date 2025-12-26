Red Sox On Insider's List Of 'Winners' Despite Spending $0 On Free Agents

The Boston Red Sox's offseason has tested the patience of a famously impatient fan base.

On one hand, the Red Sox have undeniably made the team better thus far with the additions of Sonny Gray, Johan Oviedo, and Willson Contreras. On the other, they've still spent $0 on free agents, while third baseman Alex Bregman remains unsigned.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Where has that left the Red Sox to this point in the grand scheme of offseason winners and losers? MLB insider Jon Heyman took a stance on that front in a Christmas Day piece.

Are Red Sox offseason 'winners?'

On Thursday, Heyman placed the Red Sox eighth on his offseason list of winners, which included teams, players, and thematic groups like "sluggers." However, two American League East teams, the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays, ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

"They’ve made 10 trades but are one of two teams yet to sign a free agent along with Colorado," wrote Heyman. "Sonny Gray is the starter they needed, and Willson Contreras is a nice middle-of-the-order add after missing on Schwarber and Alonso. If they can bring back Bregman, sign Bichette or add Ketel Marte, they catapult up."

Heyman's last line is the sticking point for Red Sox fans, because at this point, not only does the offseason feel incomplete, but the team has yet to complete its most important agenda item.

Gray and Contreras might fall short of some fans' expectations, such as those who thought names like Joe Ryan and Pete Alonso were on the table. However, Gray and Contreras also brought the Red Sox closer to where they needed to be, and Boston didn't surrender any true can't-miss pitchers in those trades.

Part of the frustration, as well, is that the Red Sox are choosing the "unsustainable" path of making trades because it saves them money, especially in the long haul. If the Red Sox were ever going to spend big on free agents, it should have been the offseason after they shedded Rafael Devers' contract.

Conclusion? It all comes down to whether Boston can land that final big bat.

More MLB: Red Sox-Jarren Duran Trade Market Update Drops On Christmas Day