Alex Bregman Stirred Up Red Sox Fans With Cryptic Post
When will superstar infielder Alex Bregman return to the field for the Boston Red Sox?
Bregman has been out with a quad injury but has made it clear that his recovery has gone better than expected. He shared videos running on Instagram on Thursday. Bregman also shared a post on Instagram with a brief, two-emoji caption.
So, what does this mean? Bregman’s post certainly caused a stir on social media on Thursday. There hasn’t been a timeline announced for Bregman yet, but with the amount of optimism he’s shown, it makes it seem like a return isn’t too far away.
Does this post mean that Bregman is coming back tomorrow? No. It's just two emojis. It would be nice if he could return in the near future to add some pop to the Boston lineup, but the team hasn't announced anything at this time.
Bregman's last game was May 23rd. When he went down with his injury, it was compared to a separate quad injury he had a few years back with the Houston Astros. That injury cost him roughly two months. We are just about at the one-month point for this quad injury. Hopefully, it's not another month before he's back on the field. Clearly, Red Sox fans are starved for Bregman because two emojis and a few photos led to a high number of posts on X with people speculating whether or not this was a hint.