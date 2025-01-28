Inside The Red Sox

Alex Bregman Sweepstakes Has Another Troubling Update For Red Sox

The Red Sox will have to make some sort of decision soon

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman (2) looks on after hitting a double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park.
Aug 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman (2) looks on after hitting a double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
It seems likely that the Boston Red Sox will have another right-handed batter for the organization before Spring Training.

Earlier in the offseason it seemed likely that it would be some big-name star like Alex Bregman. That certainly still could be the case as he hasn't signed a deal anywhere at this time, but Boston could also opt for a much cheaper option -- maybe someone like Randal Grichuk or Justin Turner -- and roll mainly with internal candidates.

That is just speculation, but it seems like the Bregman sweepstakes is getting more and more difficult. The Houston Astros reportedly re-entered the sweepstakes recently and KPRC 2 Houston's Ari Alexander reported that Houston's current six-year, $156 million offer is unlikely to get a deal done.

"The Houston Astros and Bregman continue to have a mutual interest in a reunion after re-engaging this week, but the Astros’ original and standing offer of 6 years, $156 million is unlikely to get the deal done, with two sources telling KPRC 2 the offer needs improvement for Bregman to re-sign with Houston," Alexander said. "For the Astros to seriously pursue a reunion with their Gold Glove third baseman, they felt they had to clear salary to potentially add their 2-time All-Star third baseman back to the roster.

"The Astros will accomplish that once their trade with the Cubs is finalized, sending reliever Ryan Pressly to Chicago along with money to pay down his $14 million salary for Single-A right-handed pitcher Juan Bello, a 20-year-old from Colombia, league sources tell KPRC 2."

If a deal of that length and price isn't going to get a deal done, maybe it would be more worth it for the Red Sox to look elsewhere.

