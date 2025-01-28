Red Sox Outside-The-Box Idea To Add Prominent Slugger To Lineup
We're at the point in the offseason when things have completely slowed down.
Spring Training is just a few weeks away but things have stalled out. The Boston Red Sox made it sound like they were going to be bigger spenders this offseason than they have been. There is still time to prove people wrong, though.
As we get closer to Spring Training, we could start to see some short-term deals end up being signed. There are stars still looking for new homes, including Alex Bregman. It would be nice to bring him to Boston, but he seems like he's going to land a lucrative, long-term deal and the Houston Astros reportedly are back in the mix for him.
If the Red Sox miss out on Bregman, they can still add some right-handed pop.
Here's an outside-the-box idea for the Red Sox to consider.
Sign former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso to a three-year deal featuring opt-outs
Spring Training is almost here and Alonso is the best slugger on the market. If you take out the 2020 COVID-shortened campaign, Alonso hasn't had under 34 home runs or 88 RBIs in a season. Things haven't gone well in the negotiations with the Mets so far on the outside looking in.
What if the Red Sox could sign Alonso to be the team's designated hitter for at least the 2025 season? His bat would play well at Fenway Park and if they had an opt-out in the deal, maybe he could re-enter free agency next offseason and not impact the team's long-term financial flexibility. The Red Sox would have to do something with Masataka Yoshida and either move him full-time back to the outfield or find some sort of trade. This shouldn't be considered likely by any means, but could be cheaper than Bregman with a comparably large impact at least for one year.
More MLB: Red Sox Have 'Strong Mutual Interest' In Blockbuster Extension With Ace