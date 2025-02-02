Alex Bregman To Red Sox? MLB Insider Isn't Ruling Boston Out
There has been a lot of negative chatter about the Boston Red Sox this offseason but the team is in a much better place than it was at the end of the 2024 season already.
Boston had a solid starting rotation in 2024 and drastically improved it with the additions of Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. The Red Sox's bullpen needs some work still, but the team did add Aroldis Chapman into the mix. Boston also signed Patrick Sandoval who will miss time, but when he does return to the hill, he can provide valuable depth.
The Red Sox are trending in the right direction but haven't added any offensive pieces yet to move the needle. Boston hinted it was going to be willing to spend heavily again. It's unclear why the team said that because then it is just setting itself up. Boston has made some great moves, but all of the chatter has been about what the team hasn't done, not what it has.
Alex Bregman remains available in free agency and he has been the most talked-about fit for Boston over the last few months. If Boston doesn't sign Bregman, fans certainly won't be happy. Recently, there was chatter that Boston may not have a good chance in the sweepstakes.
But, USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale didn't rule out Boston and said the sweepstakes could come down to Boston and the Detroit Tigers as the Houston Astros haven't improve their offer yet.
"Yet, while there appeared to be momentum towards a possible reunion, nothing has changed," Nightengale said. "The Astros have not altered their six-year, $156 million proposal, or even formally put their offer back on the table. Astros GM Dana Brown continues to say it’s a “long-shot,’’ and Bregman shares the same viewpoint with close friends.
"It now may be down to whether Bregman wants to receive a lucrative contract from the Detroit Tigers and play for former Astros manager A.J. Hinch, or go to second base and play in Boston for former Astros bench coach Alex Cora."
Boston clearly has improved this offseason. Adding Bregman would make the club even better, but they are already better no matter what happens with the All-Star slugger.
More MLB: Red Sox Loosely Linked To Boston Champion After Surprising Recent Move