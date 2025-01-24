Alex Bregman Update Is Red Sox Nightmare Fuel: 'Possibility Seemed Dead'
The Boston Red Sox have been heavily linked to former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman but the latest reported update about his sweepstakes could be the worst scenario for the team.
Boston has been looking for a right-handed bat to plug into the middle of the lineup and Bregman has been the most logical fit. It seems like the Red Sox have done their due diligence and yet no deal has gotten done.
The Red Sox haven't handed out any large deals that go beyond one year this offseason despite making it known that they were planning to be much more aggressive this winter. For a while it seemed like the Red Sox had leverage.
Boston was linked to Bregman along with the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers. The Red Sox seem to be in a better position than both of those teams right now so it's not hard to see why Boston should be considered the favorite of the three.
But it may not be just those teams with the star slugger anymore. The Athletic's Chandler Rome reported that the Astros have begun talks with Bregman again about a deal.
"Conversations between the Houston Astros and free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman have resumed within recent days, according to three league sources, reigniting some hope of a reunion between the franchise and one of its cornerstones," Rome said. "That possibility seemed dead in December, when general manager Dana Brown said talks between both sides had 'stalled' and the team pivoted to first baseman Christian Walker.
"A lack of clarity in Bregman’s market across the past month may have allowed the Astros back into the fray. According to three sources, unrest within the Astros’ clubhouse about the possibility of Bregman’s departure — and Brown declaring the negotiations 'stalled' — also contributed, in part, to Houston circling back."
If Boston wants him, it has to stop sitting around and waiting for the perfect deal to come around and go out and get something done before another team can.
