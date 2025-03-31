Inside The Red Sox

Alex Bregman Will Fire Up Red Sox Fans With Latest Comments

Boston was lucky to land the superstar slugger...

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 29, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox third base Alex Bregman (2) singles during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox third base Alex Bregman (2) singles during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox made a few massive moves ahead of Spring Training.

The most recent game-changing move the team made obviously was the signing of All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman. He earned two All-Star nods with the Houston Astros and won his first Gold Glove Award in 2024.

He is a true superstar and although he has been in Boston for just a short time, he has already been impressed by the organization, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"Alex Bregman on what has impressed him about the Red Sox: 'How locked in everyone is on baseball. The want to win, the want to compete on a day-to-day basis, the want to get better. The constant attention to detail, the constant attention to the work. This is a hard-working group and I really have extremely high expectations for this team this year,'" Cotillo shared.

If the Red Sox are going to get back to the playoffs this year, Bregman likely will play a big role in that barring an injury. The first series of the season didn't go as planned, but this is a team that is built to win now.

Hearing this from Bregman is just another reason for fans to be excited. Bregman is a guy who has been around a lot of winning. We are just four games into the new season and if he is already seeing this from Boston, that's a great sign.

More MLB: Red Sox Slugger Opens Up About Red-Hot Start To Season

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News