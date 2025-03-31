Alex Bregman Will Fire Up Red Sox Fans With Latest Comments
The Boston Red Sox made a few massive moves ahead of Spring Training.
The most recent game-changing move the team made obviously was the signing of All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman. He earned two All-Star nods with the Houston Astros and won his first Gold Glove Award in 2024.
He is a true superstar and although he has been in Boston for just a short time, he has already been impressed by the organization, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Alex Bregman on what has impressed him about the Red Sox: 'How locked in everyone is on baseball. The want to win, the want to compete on a day-to-day basis, the want to get better. The constant attention to detail, the constant attention to the work. This is a hard-working group and I really have extremely high expectations for this team this year,'" Cotillo shared.
If the Red Sox are going to get back to the playoffs this year, Bregman likely will play a big role in that barring an injury. The first series of the season didn't go as planned, but this is a team that is built to win now.
Hearing this from Bregman is just another reason for fans to be excited. Bregman is a guy who has been around a lot of winning. We are just four games into the new season and if he is already seeing this from Boston, that's a great sign.
