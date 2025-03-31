Red Sox Slugger Opens Up About Red-Hot Start To Season
There certainly was a time in Spring Training in which it didn't seem likely at all that Wilyer Abreu would be ready to go for Opening Day.
Luckily, he was and he has done damage at the plate through the first four games of the season. He's gotten at least one hit in each of the team's first four games. Abreu is leading the league with seven base hits in just 10 at-bats. On top of this, he had clubbed two home runs, driven in six runs, and is leading the league with five walks as well.
It's just four games, but he's slashing .700/.800/1.500 so far this season. He dealt with a viral gastrointestinal illness but he looks like he never missed a day of baseball in his life. He's red-hot right now and he opened up after the team's loss on Sunday against the Rangers.
"I feel good," Abreu said through a translator in a clip shared by NESN. "I feel everything is going well on the personal side and I just need to stay humble at the plate and do my job. I like to stay humble at the plate and then look for a pitch I can do damage with."
The Red Sox were in trade rumors all offseason and Abreu's name popped up a lot. The Red Sox obviously didn't trade him and the decision immediately has looked like the right one. Hopefully, he can keep it going at the plate and Boston can get back in the win column.