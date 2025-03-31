Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Slugger Opens Up About Red-Hot Start To Season

The Red Sox must love what they are seeing from the slugger right now...

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 7, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, United States; A general view of empty seats at Fenway Park during the Boston Red Sox Summer Camp. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jul 7, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, United States; A general view of empty seats at Fenway Park during the Boston Red Sox Summer Camp. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

There certainly was a time in Spring Training in which it didn't seem likely at all that Wilyer Abreu would be ready to go for Opening Day.

Luckily, he was and he has done damage at the plate through the first four games of the season. He's gotten at least one hit in each of the team's first four games. Abreu is leading the league with seven base hits in just 10 at-bats. On top of this, he had clubbed two home runs, driven in six runs, and is leading the league with five walks as well.

It's just four games, but he's slashing .700/.800/1.500 so far this season. He dealt with a viral gastrointestinal illness but he looks like he never missed a day of baseball in his life. He's red-hot right now and he opened up after the team's loss on Sunday against the Rangers.

"I feel good," Abreu said through a translator in a clip shared by NESN. "I feel everything is going well on the personal side and I just need to stay humble at the plate and do my job. I like to stay humble at the plate and then look for a pitch I can do damage with."

The Red Sox were in trade rumors all offseason and Abreu's name popped up a lot. The Red Sox obviously didn't trade him and the decision immediately has looked like the right one. Hopefully, he can keep it going at the plate and Boston can get back in the win column.

More MLB: Red Sox Make Proclamation About Boston's 'Big 3'

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News