Alex Cora Details Advice For 34-Year-Old Red Sox Roster Hopeful, Plan Moving Forward
Ask any Major League Baseball fan who doesn't root for the Boston Red Sox which player is leading spring training in home runs so far this year, and it's doubtful they'd know the answer.
No, it's not a superstar like Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani. It's also not an established starter, nor even a top prospect. It's a Red Sox outfielder scrapping and clawing for a roster spot, against seemingly long odds, who hasn't played in the major leagues since 2023.
Thirty-four-year-old Trayce Thompson, best known as the brother of NBA star Klay Thompson, has six long balls for the Red Sox so far this spring. He hit another one on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, upping his OPS to a ridiculous 1.734 in 29 plate appearances.
The Red Sox have a stacked outfield, but they do need right-handed power. Is there any shot Thompson can go from last-minute depth addition to Opening Day roster inclusion?
Manager Alex Cora isn't willing to look that far ahead, but praised the veteran's performance so far after Sunday's ballgame.
“We are going to keep playing him,” Cora said, per Bill Ladson of MLB.com. “As you know, there is other stuff going on. I’m glad he is here. We’ll see what happens in the future."
Ladson also detailed the blunt command Cora had for Thompson at the start of camp that seems to be paying big-time dividends: Start your swing on time.
“We talk about bat speed and [hitting] the ball in the air and all that, but if you are not on time, you are not going to recognize pitches. Obviously, you are going to be late,” Cora said. “Just be an athlete and put yourself in a position where [you] can attack the ball, move fast.”
Thompson knows he probably has to keep up this torrid pace for a shot at the roster, because he isn't a part of this organization's long-term plans. Other potential outfielders, like top prospects Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell, expect to play in Boston a long, long time, and the Red Sox will prioritize their development over keeping Thompson around.
Such a situation would be stressful for a lot of players. Fortunately, Thompson seems to be staying in the moment, rather than psyching himself out by looking too far ahead to roster cuts.
“I have two kids and it’s like, let’s get through the day and let’s get everyone tucked in at night and get ready for tomorrow,” Thompson said, per Ladson.
