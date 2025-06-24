Alex Cora Ejection Explained: What Led To Red Sox-Angels Fireworks
The Boston Red Sox had a tough night overall against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.
It was a hard-fought game and Boston came back a few times, but it couldn’t completely get past 11 walks and some sloppy play. The Angels took the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning and didn’t let it go.
Earlier in the contest, there was some fireworks. No, that’s not just because of home runs. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected in the top of the fifth inning.
So, what happened? Well, Cora argued that Angels were blocking second base and interfered with Abraham Toro. He said as much after the game.
"Our point of view was that he was blocking the bag at second," Cora said in a clip shared on social media by NESN. "I guess the rule is if he's going to be out easy, they can do that. We had a similar situation last year with the same crew. It was Buxton at second base (and) Wong blocked the bag. He was called safe...argued and (Alan Porter) reversed the call. That was my whole point. I was trying to make that point. It happened six months ago. Same situation and it was reversed last year. Maybe he was right...but I wanted to make sure."
Clearly, the play rubbed the Red Sox manager the wrong way. This was the second straight game Cora was ejected after being sent out of the team's series finale against the San Francisco Giants.
