Alex Cora Gives Glowing Review Of This Forgotten Red Sox 1st-Round Pick
When Boston Red Sox prospects are discussed these days, the conversation typically centers around a group of three elite prospects. But there are hundreds of others hoping to make an impact.
Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer have all become mini-celebrities among Red Sox fans before any have played a game at Fenway Park. All have impressed during their time in the minors, all have earned top prospet rankings, and all could have huge impacts on the 2025 season.
The Red Sox have other farmhands waiting in the wings, though, with a chance to impact the club in the near future. And manager Alex Cora singled out one infielder as a standout thus far during spring training.
On Wednesday, Cora was asked which prospect outside of the "big three" had impressed him the most so far and he didn't hesitate to respond with the team's 2022 first-round pick, 21-year-old middle infielder Mikey Romero.
"Mikey Romero, the last three or four days," Cora responded (per NESN). "Really good player... This is the first time I've had a look consistently. I like him as a player. I see him playing up the middle. He'll be fine. Good instincts, really good instincts."
Romero is friends with Mayer from their time together as Southern California high schoolers, but as the latter steadily progressed towards the majors, the former had a slow start to his minor-league career. Romero only played 53 games in his first two professional seasons and hit just one home run in that time frame.
Last season, Romero got back on the right track by clubbing 16 home runs with an .821 OPS across 78 games. He progressed to Double-A at the end of the season and will likely begin there in 2025, with an opportunity to earn a promotion to Triple-A early in the year.
Though the Red Sox' middle-infield picture may be crowded at the moment, a lot can change over the course of a season. And Romero, who might not have had a clear path to playing time in the big leagues at this time a year ago, could force the Red Sox to give him an opportunity if he keeps impressing.
