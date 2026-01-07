Former Red Sox Catcher Returns To AL East With Rays

One former member of the Boston Red Sox will reportedly be back in the American League East in 2026 after spending time with the organization in 2025.

While this is the case, it's not with the Red Sox organization. Former Boston catcher Blake Sabol appeared in eight games in the majors for the Red Sox in 2025 and 43 games down in Triple-A with the Worcester Red Sox. He was traded to the Chicago White Sox during the 2025 season but never got into a big league game with the organization and played just 23 games at the Triple-A level.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported that the 28-year-old has found a new home as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The former Red Sox catcher is joining the AL East rival Rays

Aug 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; A Tampa Bay Rays helmet sits in the dugout before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"Rays have signed two more players with big-league experience to minor-league deals that include spring camp invites: C Blake Sabol, OF Edward Olivares," Topkin wrote.

Sabol is a big league-caliber catcher worth having around as a depth piece. That would've been the case if he stuck around with the Red Sox as well. If he can make the Rays' roster out of camp, but Boston could see plenty of him in 2026. The Red Sox's first matchups against the Rays in the 2026 regular season season will come in May at home from May 7 through May 10.

Boston acquired Sabol last offseason in a trade with the San Francisco Giants for international bonus pool space. He didn't get a massive opportunity with the team, but he filled in for a short time as injuries picked up and then the Red Sox moved on.

Overall, Sabol has appeared in 129 big league games across three seasons. Over that stretch, he has slashed .237/.307/.383 with 13 homers and 46 RBIs. Now, he will try to earn another role with one of the Red Sox's biggest rivals when Spring Training gets here.

More MLB: Red Sox, Alex Bregman Chase Potentially Includes Decoy