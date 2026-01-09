New Bo Bichette Report Should Turn Red Sox To Alex Bregman

The Boston Red Sox have been heavily linked to former Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette throughout the offseason as a potential Alex Bregman fallback option.

Most recently, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale said on Thursday that the Red Sox could turn to Bichette if they are unable to sign Bregman.

"Bichette, 27, who has played shortstop throughout his career, also said he would be willing to move to second base, where he appeared during the World Series, or even third base," Nightengale wrote. "Certainly, there is competition for Bichette, who is seeking a long-term deal likely worth at least $250 million. If the Boston Red Sox can’t re-sign shortstop Alex Bregman, they’ll turn to Bichette. The Chicago Cubs have expressed interest in both infielders. The Los Angeles Dodgers would gladly sign Bichette if he was interested on a short-term contract. And the door isn’t shut on a return to Toronto, where he has spent his entire career."

The Red Sox should be all over Alex Bregman

Clearly, the Bichette market has plenty of options. Reports surfaced on Thursday pointing to the Philadelphia Phillies as an option as well. On top of this, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Bichette's asking price is around $300 million.

“As an ultra young free agent at 27, Bichette’s ask is thought around $300 million, which at first blush may sound high considering that’s the ballpark of even more accomplished shortstops Corey Seager, Trea Turner and Francisco Lindor, but maybe not when you consider how deals for Juan Soto and Bichette’s teammate/great friend Vlad Guerrero Jr. moved the market,” Heyman wrote on Thursday.

If this is even close to accurate, the Red Sox should put all of their efforts into signing Bregman. He'll be expensive in his own right, but not $300 million expensive.

Although he's younger than Bregman, a deal in that range would arguably be far too high -- especially because it's not necessarily a guarantee that he will be playing shortstop moving forward. Outside of Rafael Devers and Manny Machado, there aren't any other third basemen with a deal north of $300 million. There aren't any second basemen with a deal north of $300 million.

With the rumors out there that Bichette could play a different position, that arguably makes the reported price tag too high. Boston should just put the full-court press on Bregman and get a deal done. It's a better bang for the buck.

