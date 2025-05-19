Alex Cora Has Harsh 5-Word Message For Red Sox Starting Pitchers Amid May Slump
It was a 1-5 week for the Boston Red Sox, and it doesn't take a genius to figure out why the team struggled.
On Monday, Tanner Houck made what appears to be his last start in a Red Sox uniform for a while, allowing 11 earned runs in 2 1/3 innings. And although none of his rotation mates fared quite so poorly for the rest of the week, several also found struggles.
Brayan Bello failed to make it through five innings in either of his two starts this week, allowing seven earned runs to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Hunter Dobbins battled but allowed five earned runs to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, while Lucas Giolito got roughed up for six earned runs on Saturday.
Once again, that left Garrett Crochet as the only reliable piece of a Red Sox rotation that now ranks 24th in ERA. And Boston even lost Crochet's start as the lefty allowed two solo home runs in a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Braves on Friday night.
Manager Alex Cora has seen enough of the struggles. He's throwing down the gauntlet and calling everyone out not named Crochet.
"They need to step up," said Cora, per Rob Bradford of WEEI. "That's the bottom line. We have to step up as a rotation. It's not only Garrett, it's everybody. We have to do a better job as a group."
Bello and Houck were supposed to be candidates to take over the number-two starter role. They haven't done so. In fact, pretty much everyone but Crochet, save for the injured Walker Buehler and Richard Fitts, have looked like number-five starters.
Help could be coming soon. Buehler is expected to return from the injured list on Tuesday to face the New York Mets. Fitts could go on a rehab assignment this week, and Kutter Crawford, who suddenly looks like an important arm whether he goes to the rotation or bullpen, might not be far behind.
But the 23-25 Red Sox don't have months on end to figure this out. The rest of the American League is starting to distance themselves, and Boston has to respond quickly before this season turns ugly.
