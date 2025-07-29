Alex Cora Hints At Red Sox Trade Deadline Shakeup
The Boston Red Sox have a lot of decisions to make in the coming days and it’s certainly a different vibe in Boston than over the last few years.
The Red Sox looked to add last year, but did so more depth-wise than making any big splashes. That could change over the next few days. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked about the trade deadline and shared that things are “different” this year, as trancribed by MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.
"I think this year is a little bit different,” Cora said. "Because our pitching staff is really good. The bullpen is solid so far and we’re healthy. Last year, we were limping into the trade deadline and we tried to make a few moves here and there (with Lucas Sims and Luis Garcia), but it wasn’t adding — it was kind of substituting for the guys (Chris Martin and Justin Slaten) that were banged up.
"This year, we’re at full force in the bullpen. You saw it over the weekend, you saw it for the past month and a half. It’s one of the best units in the big leagues. If we (continue), we’re going to be OK."
Boston's bullpen is one of the best in the game. As of writing, the Red Sox currently have the second-best bullpen ERA in the majors at 3.33.
The Red Sox's starting rotation currently is ranked ninth in the big leagues with a 4.10 staff ERA.
Boston overall has a 57-51 record and has a chance to be dangerous this fall. What they do over the next few days could have a huge impact on this idea.
