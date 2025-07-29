Ex-Red Sox Catcher Kicks Off Trade Deadline Fireworks
The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline is coming up quickly.
It’ll pass on Thursday night, but teams are starting to get a head start on the action. For example, the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers swung a deal on Monday to acquire catcher Danny Jansen from the Tampa Bay Rays, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"The Milwaukee Brewers are working to finalize a deal to acquire catcher Danny Jansen from the Tampa Bay Rays, sources tell ESPN," Passan said.
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared news of the deal as it became official on Monday night.
"The Danny Jansen trade is official. Eric Haase has been DFA’d," McCalvy said.
Boston Red Sox fans certainly are familiar with Jansen. Boston acquired him last summer ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. Last year, the Red Sox acquired Jansen at the trade deadline to replace Reese McGuire for a trio of minor leaguers. He played in 30 games with Boston and slashed .188/.323/.300 with three home runs, six RBIs, and eight runs scored over that stretch.
Last offseason, he signed a deal to join the Rays. This season, he has slashed .204/.314/.389 with 11 homers, 29 RBIs, and 28 runs scored. Jansen doesn't put up prolific offensive numbers, but he's a dependable backstop and now joins one of the top contenders in baseball.
This is just the beginning. The trade deadline is two days away and these is a sign of the dam starting to crack.
