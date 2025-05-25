Alex Cora Hints Marcelo Mayer’s Call-Up Isn’t Red Sox’s Last Move
It sounds like the Boston Red Sox may not be done adjusting the roster despite promoting infielder Marcelo Mayer to the big leagues on Saturday.
After the Red Sox lost the second game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, Boston manager, Alex Cora hinted that there could be more moves on the way, as transcribed by MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith.
"Red Sox' Alex Cora hinted to some roster moves coming," Smith said. "'There’s going to be guys down for a few days. We might need to make decisions based on the roster on what we need not only tomorrow but in the upcoming days. But that’s the nature of the business. It sucks but it’s a reality of it.'"
Now, what could this mean? Boston still has top prospect Roman Anthony waiting in the wings with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. He isn’t the only talented player down there in the minors, though. Boston’s offense desperately needs a boost with Alex Bregman set to miss time. Bregman's red-hot start to the season has covered up a few other areas of the offense that have struggled in the young season.
It’s going to be interesting to see what Boston decides to do, but there is offense waiting. Anthony is in the minors, Masataka Yoshida is rehabbing, and there are other options as well. There is also some big league pitching depth down there, which could be necessary after a long weekend against Baltimore.
