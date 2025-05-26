Alex Cora Makes 'Inconsistent' Admission About Middling Red Sox
Watching the 2025 Boston Red Sox is growing exhausting.
This team was supposed to be different. After three years of mediocrity, the Red Sox had made tangible offseason change, and looked to be in a good spot to contend in a so-so American League. But so far, no dice.
At 27-28, the Red Sox are once again as mediocre as mediocre could be. They've had a .500 record 13 times, including the rare achievement of ending back-to-back days at exactly .500. And after Alex Bregman's injury, hopes for the season are starting to fade.
After dropping the final two games of their series against the 18-34 Baltimore Orioles, Red Sox manager Alex Cora had no choice but to admit that his team is what their record says it is.
“It’s still the same thing, right? Around .500,” Cora said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “We didn’t gain momentum. We didn’t lose momentum. One game under I think it is, right? So we’ve just gotta go on the road now... We were inconsistent in this homestead. It seems like when we hit, we didn’t pitch. And then when we pitched, we didn’t hit. So I think 5-5 is what we deserve.”
The Red Sox are the only team not to be shut out this season, and they've only had one three-game losing streak all year. But they've also not had a winning streak of over five games, and Cora said Boston's inability to sustain momentum is costing them.
“You guys know how I feel about 10-game win streaks — we haven’t done that in a while here," Cora said. “When you get on a hot streak, you want to get eight games over .500, 10 games over .500. So we’re still playing where we’re at, an average team. And hopefully when we get our streak, we can get to eight games over .500 and then take off.”
This team wasn't supposed to be average. Hoping for a 10-game winning streak, which hasn't happened since 2018, is far-fetched at this point. It's going to take some sort of meaningful change to get Boston into the playoff race without Bregman, the type of culture shift the team hasn't seen over the last three seasons.
