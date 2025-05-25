Red Sox's Roman Anthony Gives 'Proud' Reaction To Marcelo Mayer's Call-Up
The Boston Red Sox's top two prospects, outfielder Roman Anthony and infielder Marcelo Mayer, have seemingly grown inseparable. Now, they'll be separated for at least a little while.
Mayer, Boston's number-two prospect, was called up to the major leagues on Saturday to replace the injured Alex Bregman. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his debut, but he's back in the lineup looking for his first hit on Sunday.
Anthony is no doubt waiting anxiously for his own debut, as he showed with a 116-mile-per-hour home run later on Saturday evening. But he couldn't have been happier for his close friend Mayer for earning the opportunity to join the big-league club.
“Something that we talked about so much every night, just kind of wondering when it was going to happen, so for it to happen... it’s awesome," Anthony said, per Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram & Gazzette. "It’s something I’ll never forget. So I was so proud of him.”
“I can't even imagine what it felt like for him because for me, it was a crazy feeling. I kind of got chills and it was quite the feeling that I had. And I know he mentioned that he didn’t even feel like he knew where he was. So, it was a special moment for him.”
Anthony also added some color to the humorous story of the day: Mayer's missing car keys, which were said to delay his departure and led to a Worcester Red Sox clubhouse attendant driving him about an hour to Fenway Park.
"They've been gone for way longer than 10 days," Anthony said, per Cassell. "He hasn't seen those keys in a while. So it'll be interesting to see if those ever show up. But we'll see what happens."
Through 46 games in Triple-A this season, Anthony has a .452 on-base percentage and .970 OPS. If he keeps that up, the Red Sox will have no choice but to reunite him with Mayer in Boston soon.
